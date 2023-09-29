Texans Week Four Friday Injury Report: Four Ruled Out, OL Michael Dieter Questionable

Houston Texans OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand surgery) and OT Josh Jones (hand) will all miss the Texans’ Week Four tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday after not practicing all week. They were ruled out on the injury report today.

After being limited yesterday, OL Michael Deiter (chest) missed practice today and is officially questionable for Sunday. He’s the only other player with an injury designation for the Texans, who will have DE Jonathan Greenard (knee), CB Shaquil Griffin (foot), G Shaq Mason (ankle) and S Jalen Pitre (bruised lung). All four of those guys practiced in full for the second day in a row and have no injury designation heading into Sunday’s game.

Deiter is Houston’s backup center, and if he is to miss Sunday’s game, the Texans might look to elevate someone from their practice squad. C Jimmy Morrissey, who played with Kenny Pickett at Pitt, would be the likely addition. We’ll have more info on who the Texans bump to their active roster tomorrow.

With Jones and Tunsil out, the Texans will be thin on the offensive line Sunday. They’re going to need a lot of help to stop Pittsburgh’s pass rush, namely OLBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. One man tasked with stopping the Steelers will be former Steelers third-round pick Kendrick Green, who today expressed his excitement to no longer be in Pittsburgh.