Steelers Work Out Punter Brad Wing

Old friend alert! The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out punter Brad Wing today, in a clear effort to potentially add some competition for P Pressley Harvin III. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston had the news.

Wing was with the Steelers in 2014, but was traded to the New York Giants ahead of the 2015. Wing spent three seasons punting with New York, and most recently punted for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.

For his career, he averaged 44.7 yards per punt in the NFL and finished with exactly 100 punts inside the 20 of his 325 career punts. Wing was a lot better with the Brahmas, averaging 47.9 yards per punt on 42 punts. He’s also spent time with the Memphis Express in the short-lived Alliance Of American Football back in 2019.

Mike Tomlin wasn’t happy with Harvin’s performance on Sunday, but Wing is also a lefty punter, as is Cleveland Browns punter Corey Bojorquez. The ball comes off the leg of a lefty punter differently, so while Wing could be looked at as a potential replacement for Harvin, he also provides the Steelers help reading the ball off the leg of a lefty punter.

Either way, Harvin has to improve or the Steelers are going to continue looking at other options. He wasn’t very good on Sunday and the Steelers were clearly looking for more competition when they claimed Braden Mann off waivers and had him compete with Harvin over the preseason. If he continues to struggle, look for Pittsburgh to not hesitate to make a change.