Steelers Week Two Saturday Injury Report: Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland Jr. Ruled Out; George Pickens Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week ahead of Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns. As expected, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was officially ruled out of the Monday night matchup with Cleveland due to the hamstring injury suffered against San Francisco in Week One.

Along with Johnson, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. has been ruled out for the primetime matchup due to the knee injury that caused him to miss practice all week. Wide receiver George Pickens popped up late on the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury, which limited him in practice Saturday.

Outside of Pickens being limited, guards Isaac Seumalo (rest) and James Daniels (ankle), offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), tight end Pat Freiermuth (chest) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot) all were full participants in practice Saturday.

Okorafor left the Week One matchup against San Francisco in the fourth quarter and was put into concussion protocol. That led to rookie Broderick Jones making his NFL debut, playing four snaps at left tackle after Dan Moore Jr. shifted over to right tackle. By returning to practice in a full capacity Saturday, Okorafor should be good to go Monday night against the Browns. That should be a big boost for Pittsburgh going against a tough Cleveland defensive line that now features high-end pass rushers in Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Za’Darius Smith opposite Myles Garrett.

Daniels was in a walking boot following the loss to San Francisco and was limited throughout the week but is now good to go. Freiermuth was limited Thursday before practicing in full both Friday and Saturday.

The news that Ogunjobi practiced in full on Saturday is huge, considering he was limited Thursday and didn’t practice Friday. With Cameron Heyward on Injured Reserve for at least four weeks, Ogunjobi is taking on a bigger role defensively. His health is something to keep a close eye on as he’s dealing with a foot injury again and missed much of training camp and all of the preseason.

Without Johnson, the Steelers recently signed Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad, giving Pittsburgh another option in the receiving game, should Fitzpatrick be active against the Browns. He was a standout on special teams in the preseason as well. McFarland’s injury is a big blow to the kick return game. Veteran running back Qadree Ollison stated Saturday to Post-Gazette reporter Brian Batko that he expects to be elevated from the practice squad for Monday’s game with McFarland out.

The Steelers and Browns kick off Monday night at 8:15 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.