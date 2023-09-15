Steelers Week Two Friday Injury Report: Larry Ogunjobi Sits Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Friday injury report. On it, four players sat out today’s practice. They are: WR Diontae Johnson, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., OG Isaac Seumalo, and DT Larry Ogunjobi.

Limited today were: OT Chukwuma Okorafor and OG James Daniels.

Practicing full today was TE Pat Freiermuth.

Here is the full report

WR Diontae Johnson – DNP (Hamstring)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. – DNP (Knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo – DNP (Rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi – DNP (Foot)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor – Limited (Concussion)

OG James Daniels – Limited (Ankle)

TE Pat Freiermuth – Full (Chest)

Johnson has not practiced this week after suffering a hamstring injury early in the second half of Week One’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Yesterday, the team signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and he could be active for Monday night’s game against Cleveland, though he may only be depth. Johnson is expected to miss Monday’s game.

McFarland has sat out a second straight day. The team’s starting kick returner, he also saw a package of plays on fourth down. If he can’t play this weekend, WR Gunner Olszewski may assume those kick return duties while the Steelers may need to elevate a running back from their practice squad.

Ogunjobi has been limited by a foot injury dating back to training camp, missing the entire preseason because of it. Going backwards in the middle of the week isn’t a good sign but we’ll see what tomorrow’s final report brings.

It appears that Daniels and Freiermuth are also on track to play against the Browns. Daniels didn’t miss a snap against San Francisco but was spotted in a walking boot Monday. Freiermuth was in-and-out of the lineup with a chest injury suffered in Week One, taking a hard shot in the end zone.

Pittsburgh will release their final report tomorrow. Any roster elevations because of injuries are most likely to occur Monday.