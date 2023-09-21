Steelers Week Three Thursday Injury Report: Two Steelers Sit Out Practice, Team Gets Healthier

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Week Three’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Safey Damontae Kazee practiced in full after missing yesterday with a calf injury as did OG Isaac Seumalo and CB Patrick Peterson, who received rest days Wednesday. Three players were limited: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest), TE Darnell Washington (knee), and OLB Markus Golden (knee). All three are trending in the right direction this week.

Sitting out practice were WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot).

Thursday Practice Report

Full

S Damontae Kazee (calf)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Patrick Peterson (rest)

Limited

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest)

TE Darnell Washington (knee)

EDGE Markus Golden (knee)

DNP

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

Fitzpatrick suffered the chest injury making a diving tackle on Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford to prevent a touchdown. He left the game afterwards and was taken to a local hospital before being released. He vowed to reporters that he will play against the Raiders.

Olszewski was injured in the first half of Monday night’s win over the Browns, absorbing a hard hit after catching a pass that caused him to fumble. He did not return to the game.

Ogunjobi has battled the foot injury since training camp and has inconsistently practiced since. But he’s played well inside stadiums, especially as a pass rusher.

Washington injured his knee getting tripped up in the second half of the Browns’ game, though he was able to finish things out.