Steelers Week One Friday Injury Report: DL Larry Ogunjobi Questionable For Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their Friday injury report ahead of their Week One game against the San Francisco 49ers, their final version before Sunday’s kickoff. According to the team, DL Larry Ogunjobi is the only player who received a game status. He is officially questionable and was limited in practice for the third straight day.

That’s according to Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews, who tweeted out the report moments ago.

#Steelers Status Report vs. 49ers: Larry Ogunjobi (foot) is questionable – he was limited all week. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 8, 2023

Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury in camp that’s seemingly hampered him throughout the summer. He did not play in any of the team’s three preseason games.

If he can’t play, or if his reps are limited, DL DeMarvin Leal or Isaiahh Loudermilk will be the next men up. Regardless of who starts, they will both see significant snaps.

The Steelers and 49ers kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.