Steelers Week Four Friday Injury Report: Pressley Harvin III, James Daniels Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week. In Friday’s release, the team ruled P Pressley Harvin III and OG James Daniels out of Sunday’s Week Four games against the Houston Texans.

Here is the team’s full and final injury report. Harvin and Daniels are the only two players with game statuses. Every player besides those two practiced in full Friday.

Harvin suffered a hamstring injury during the Week Three win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Though Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference it appeared to be minor, it’s clearly been a lingering issue throughout the week. Earlier this week, Pittsburgh signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad and will elevate him tomorrow for Sunday’s game. Wing last punted in the NFL in 2017 and most recently participated in the XFL. He served as the Steelers’ punter for the 2014 season.

Nate Herbig will be in-line and make his first start for Daniels at right guard. Signed over from the New York Jets this offseason, Herbig has yet to play an offensive snap this season. With Daniels out, it’ll be the first time since Weeks 17 and 18 of the 2021 season Pittsburgh has been without a starting offensive lineman, a streak of 20 games.

Olszewski is healthy and cleared to play. It’s unknown if he will dress for this game or if the team will have CB Desmond King a hat as the team’s starting kick returner. King did not field a kick in the win over the Raiders and did not play a defensive snap. Pittsburgh dressed just four wide receivers last week.

TE Darnell Washington, who did not practice Thursday due a knee injury, will play in this game.

Pittsburgh and Houston kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.