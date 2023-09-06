Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week One: Larry Ogunjobi Limited Due To Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official NFL injury report of the 2023 regular season on Wednesday. Ahead of the team’s home game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers the team seems to be in great shape overall.

Listed on today’s report were DTs Cam Heyward (not injury related) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot).

Steelers Wednesday injury report:

Heyward is getting a rest day, something he’ll commonly receive throughout the year. He missed the preseason finale with a “day-to-day” injury but it doesn’t seem to be the reason why he sat out Wednesday. He’s likely to practice on Thursday.

Ogunjobi suffered a right foot injury in training camp and missed the entire preseason. He seems likely to play this weekend, but we’ll check in on his status tomorrow and Friday, when the team releases its final report.

Those are the only two players listed. OG Nate Herbig was not listed, meaning he was a full participant in today’s practice. He battled a shoulder injury at the end of training camp, causing him to miss some preseason action. OG James Daniels also missed the preseason finale with a minor injury but fully practiced today.

Overall, the Steelers have been a healthy team throughout the summer. That’s carrying over to the start of the regular season. This report echoes what Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference, indicating the team was in good health.

The Steelers and 49ers kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.