Steelers Vs. 49ers: Inactives For Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 1 Sunday afternoon regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers and as expected, no players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After dealing with minor injuries earlier in the week, Steelers DT Cameron Heyward (stomach) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) are both active for the team’s game against the 49ers. Ogunjobi had been limited all week with his foot injury, however, and he ended the week listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Steelers list of five players that are inactive on Sunday are all healthy scratches. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive end Armon Watts, tackle Dylan Cook, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, and new cornerback Desmond King II.

As expected, Rudolph is listed as the emergency third quarterback for the Steelers so he’ll be in uniform. The Steelers did not elevate any players from their practice squad on Saturday so only five players need to be inactive on Sunday.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

T Dylan Cook

DE Armon Watts

CB Desmond King II

WR Gunner Olszewski

49ers Inactive Players

QB Brandon Allen (3rd)

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Kalia Davis

LB Dee Winters

LB Jalen Graham

TE Brayden Willis

RB Tyrion Davis-Price