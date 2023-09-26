Steelers Turning Point: Watt’s Relentless Pressure Sinks the Raiders

Following each game in the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers season, I will highlight the event or string of events in the game that is the turning point. Not all turning points will be earth-shattering but are meant to give a unique look at how we arrived at the outcome of the game, one that may be hard to see during the live watch.



In the vast ocean of the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers have often been likened to the seasoned captains, steering their ship with precision and purpose. Yet, the Las Vegas Raiders, with a namesake echoing fearsome pirates and tumultuous seas, are seen as a ship without a compass in the wider NFL narrative. That being said, they have traditionally been a thorn in the Steelers’ side.

Coming into Sunday night, Pittsburgh was just 6-7 against the Raiders over the last 13 games. Playing in enemy waters has been particularly challenging for the Black and Gold, with the Steelers coming up short in their previous four voyages to Raider territory. This set the stage for another high-stakes Steelers-Raiders duel on Sunday Night Football.

The first half may not have showcased Pittsburgh at its absolute best, but the Steelers fought valiantly to carve out a 13-7 edge going into the break. Their momentum only grew as the clock ticked into the third quarter. Chris Boswell unleashed a cannon of a kick, nailing a 57-yard field goal that extended the Steelers’ lead to nine, and firmly placing the pressure on the Raiders as the third quarter neared its midpoint.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was feeling that pressure in more ways than one, facing a relentless pass rush from the Pittsburgh front seven. T.J. Watt, in particular, was a force to be reckoned with, having already recorded two sacks and a pressure that caused a Levi Wallace interception —all in the first half.

On the Raiders’ second drive of the third quarter, they looked to be setting up to get right back in the game thanks to a third and 1 completion to a seemingly uncoverable Davante Adams for a gain of 18 and into Pittsburgh territory.

That is when Watt’s presence would be felt once again.

On first and 10, Las Vegas would bring a backup tackle, Thayer Munford Jr. (No. 77), as a tackle eligible to be tasked with blocking Watt. As you may have guessed, setting up a backup to block arguably the best pass rusher in NFL, may not end well. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is able to win initially with speed and bend.

While he doesn’t get all the way home, Garoppolo looks right into the eyes of No. 90 as he reverses out of a play-action. Feeling the imminent threat, he’s pressured into a quick throw at the feet of his check down.

Transitioning to second down, Watt’s influence would again be a pivotal factor in dictating Garoppolo’s decision-making. But first, let’s take a look at the full play before that point.

The Raiders go right back to another play-action look and seem to get exactly what they want. The Steelers, running a Cover-2 formation, had their corners adopting an outside shade, inadvertently granting Adams a seemingly open invitation on an in-breaking route at the bottom of the screen.

But, in a twist of fate, Garoppolo hesitates and seemingly second-guesses his decision-making on the fly. As the seconds tick away, Watt, displaying his relentless motor, breaks through his blocker. Closing in on Garoppolo, he casts a shadow over the Raiders signal-caller, rattling him. At that moment, Garoppolo’s judgment falters, leading him to make a decision he’d soon regret. Awaiting the error is veteran cornerback, Patrick Peterson, who seizes the opportunity, reeling in his first interception as a member of the Black and Gold.

From the end zone perspective, we gain a clearer insight into Garoppolo’s field of vision during the play. Take note of Alex Highsmith as he transitions into coverage, essentially making this a 4-3 Cover-2 look. But Highsmith’s attention is squarely on the running back, evident from the orientation of his shoulders. The play-action managed to pull all of the linebackers in closer to the line, limiting their coverage depth and leaving a clear passing lane. With a touch throw from Garoppolo, Adams could have easily secured another significant reception.

But just that much of a defensive variation from Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin and Highsmith, who I’m sure Garoppolo fully expected to be rushing him, created just enough uncertainty to influence the quarterback’s decision-making. That momentary indecision led to a game-altering interception.

In response, Pittsburgh’s offense orchestrated what could arguably be called its most cohesive drive of the season, masterfully covering 81 yards in a mere six plays. The cherry on top? A play-action pass where Kenny Pickett connected with Pat Freiermuth to stretch the Steelers’ lead to 23-7.

These crucial 23 points proved to be the linchpin in Pittsburgh’s victory, marking its first triumph over the Raiders on the West Coast since 1995.