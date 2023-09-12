Steelers Turning Point: A Weekend of Fool’s Gold

Following each game in the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers season, I will highlight the event or string of events in the game that is the turning point. Not all turning points will be earth-shattering but are meant to give a unique look at how we arrived at the outcome of the game, one that may be hard to see during the live watch.

The shimmer of the preseason often blinds even the most discerning of eyes. As the Pittsburgh Steelers trotted into the new season, the allure of their potential seemed golden. Yet, when pitted against the Niners—a team named after the very essence of the 1849 gold rush—it became clear. What glittered so brightly for the Steelers might just have been fool’s gold, leaving fans and experts alike to reassess the true value of their team in Black and Gold.

This is not the type of “Turning Point” article I was looking to write to open the season. The Steelers were outclassed in every facet of the game. The offense struggled, not converting a single first down until their last drive before halftime. The defense took more than 50 percent of its snaps in Steelers’ territory, partially from its own doing, and partially due to poor punts by the special teams.

If the players were looking to place blame in the locker room after the 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers it would have looked a lot like the standoff at the end of “The Office” murder-mystery episode.

Digging deeper into the game’s chaos, two moments stood out. Neither of which are in the Steeler’s favor as you may have guessed.

The atmosphere was tense early in the second quarter. With the 49ers dominating at 17-0, things looked dire. San Francisco was back in the red zone, looking to add to its already imposing lead. It’s during these high-pressure moments that you bank on your superstars to flip the script.

Enter T.J. Watt, who rips past the 49ers’ right tackle and dives to pry the ball from QB Brock Purdy’s grip. It was like watching a glimmer of hope pierce through a stormy sky – the Steelers finally showing some grit.

However, fate had other plans. In a twist worthy of a Hollywood movie, Purdy managed to cradle the ball on his back using both hands. Despite Watt’s valiant effort, he never seized control of the ball. It’s those gut-wrenching moments, as a fan, when you’re hit with the sinking realization: today might just not be your team’s day.

Still, that glimmer of hope wasn’t completely extinguished. After Watt’s near miss, head coach Mike Tomlin, perhaps out of sheer frustration or grasping at a sliver of optimism, tossed the red challenge flag onto the field. But as seasoned Steelers watchers would know, Tomlin’s challenges have a reputation of not always tilting in Pittsburgh’s favor. And, true to form, this one was no different.

Yet, the defense rallied and managed to force the 49ers to settle for just three more points. The scoreboard now read 20-0, but there was a newfound resilience in the air. The game wasn’t completely beyond the Steelers’ grasp.

Spurred by its defensive counterparts, the offense decided to make a statement of its own. Orchestrating a much-needed 12-play, 95-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown, it sent a clear message: This game was far from over.

With the scoreboard showing 20-7 as the teams headed to the locker rooms, there was a palpable shift in energy at Acrisure Stadium. The sea of San Francisco supporters that had invaded Acrisure Stadium was momentarily muted as Steelers fans finally found their voice.

As the halftime music blared and commentators analyzed, one couldn’t help but wonder: Had the Steelers finally cracked the code? Could they harness this newfound momentum and stage a comeback in the second half?

Those questions would be answered all too quickly. In two plays, to be exact.

The Niners went to their bread-and-butter, a Kyle Shanahan staple wide-zone run, and it worked to perfection.

The real spectacle, however, was RB Christian McCaffrey. Spurred by an inadvertent collision with his own lineman, the running back showcased a spin move that could have easily been mistaken for a joystick-controlled maneuver in a video game. McCaffrey’s agility, combined with commendable downfield blocking by the Niners’ wide receivers, saw him darting down the sideline untouched (full Film Room on the play).

Just like that. The Black and Gold faithful were silenced again. The air, which moments ago held the faint hope of a comeback, was thick with disbelief.

That was it. The final knockout blow of this game. The Steelers, for all their preseason hype and perceived grit, were up against a 49ers squad that seemed relentless and unstoppable. The dream of a comeback was just that, a dream. San Francisco’s dominance was undeniable.

The promise that once seemed golden in the preseason suddenly seemed fleeting, if not entirely elusive. The Niners, embodying the relentless spirit of those early gold rush pioneers, dug deep and struck rich, while the Steelers were left sifting through the silt, searching for a glint of their preseason promise.

In football, as in the harshest terrains of gold prospecting, not all that glitters is gold. It’s a bitter lesson, and one the Steelers learned firsthand on Sunday. The real challenge now lies not in identifying fool’s gold, but in refining and rediscovering the unyielding mettle (metal if you want to be punny) that lies within. The NFL season is long, and redemption waits for those willing to dig deep.