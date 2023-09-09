Steelers Stat Pack: Five Numbers To Know In Week One Against 49ers

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the team’s upcoming game. They could relate to the opponent, the Steelers themselves, and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

2.6

That’s the 2022 difference in YAC per catch between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. And I’ll give you a hint, the Steelers weren’t above the 49ers.

Last year, San Francisco averaged 6.6 yards after the catch per reception, tied for the league’s top mark. Pittsburgh was on the other end of the spectrum, dead last at 4.0 yards. Much of that had to do with offensive structure, the 49ers using a quick game to win in space while the Steelers took deep shots along the sideline. They were two clearly different styles. Still, the Steelers must become a better team post-catch and have flashed as much this summer. The offense is more effective on screens, the routes are conducive to YAC, though they curiously still don’t use many RPOs.

In this game, Pittsburgh’s defense must swarm and tackle well. Containing Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel is critical. Offensively, Pittsburgh needs to make plays after the catch to sustain drives and string together bigger plays.

25

As in, that was the longest rush the 49ers allowed a year ago. Every other team allowed at least one run of 30 or more yards. San Francisco had the league’s stingiest front a season ago, giving up little against the run. That’s especially important versus a Pittsburgh team who wants – and really, needs – to run the ball effectively. That’s what their offseason has been built around and the Steelers haven’t been shy in admitting it.

But they’ll have one heck of a test to open up the season. Expecting a ton of success against the 49ers is unreasonable but if they can bust off a run longer than 25 yards, it probably means they had a good-enough day on the ground. Let’s see how this unit, one that’s been built up for years, looks.

Eight

That’s the most number of targets WR George Pickens had in any game his rookie year. He was either a downfield, big-play guy or he had a very quiet day. In his second year, his route tree looks more advanced and he’s not nearly the static Z-receiver he was in 2022. How often does Kenny Pickett look his way in this game?

It’s not to say Pickens has to be targeted nine times for the Steelers to win. It’ll just be interesting to see his route tree in action over the course of an entire game and if there is an uptick in targets. One game is a small sample size but it’s something I’ll be watching for in this season opener. Conceptually, I’m expecting Pickens to look a little different than last season.

Three

It’s potentially the number of positions we see Patrick Peterson align for his Steelers’ debut. He’ll begin as the starting left outside cornerback, we know that. Peterson should also kick inside to the slot in obvious passing situations, third and long and in the team’s dime defense. He could also play a third position, some safety, as part of the team’s pre and post-snap rotations. Charting his alignment will be high on my list following this game. All the talk about him moving around with Pittsburgh will finally be put into action.

19

Finally, 19 is the number of brand new Pittsburgh Steelers to their 2023 roster, the team’s biggest turnover in at least the past five years. Players who weren’t on the team in any capacity a year ago. Some of them are every snap, immediate impact types, like starting LG Isaac Seumalo, while some are more situational type of names like rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. (who should only play in passing situations) and ILB Elandon Roberts (who could have a big role as a thumper against the 49ers’ run game).

Which player will have the biggest impact in this game? Seumalo is a key choice. As is rookie TE Darnell Washington to support the Steelers’ run game and slow down DE Nick Bosa’s pass rush chops. LB Cole Holcomb is a key conductor defensively while Peterson has talked up a big game against Purdy.