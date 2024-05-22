Russell Wilson Believes He’ll Have ‘A Lot’ Of Input Offensively With Arthur Smith

Since the day he was officially introduced as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Russell Wilson has been raving about the offensive scheme of new Steelers’ coordinator Arthur Smith.

Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in March, stated during his introductory press conference that he has great admiration for Smith and the job he was able to do in Tennessee and Atlanta and was looking forward to working with him.

Now, that time is here as the Steelers kicked off their first OTAs session Tuesday. Following his first OTA as a member of the Steelers, Wilson spoke to reporters Tuesday and stated that he believes he’ll have a lot of input offensively in collaboration with Smith, adding that they both have a lot to prove and accomplish in their stint in Pittsburgh.

“Yeah, I think a lot. I think that obviously, Coach Arthur Smith and I, we share a lot of the similarities, a lot of experiences, a lot to prove, a lot to show, a lot to do, a lot to accomplish. He’s got big desires. I do, too,” Wilson said, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We do, too, as a team. We’re all in this thing together.

“So, knowledge is everything. To be able to understand what we’re trying to do, how we’re trying to get there and do it the best way and the most efficient way possible.”

While Wilson and Smith have never worked together, there should be a strong working relationship between them. Smith is very experienced as a playcaller in the NFL, while Wilson is a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback with a Hall of Fame resume.

There has to be some give-and-take when it comes to quarterback and offensive coordinator. To get the best out of each other, they need to be on the same page, knowing what works and what doesn’t, what Wilson is most comfortable in and what plays he isn’t comfortable with, and more.

It can’t just be a “my way or the highway” thing with Smith, and there are no indications it will be like that, which is seemingly something Wilson dealt with in Denver last season with Sean Payton.

Though they are just getting started working together on the field, Wilson appears to be in a great spot with Smith, relishing the opportunity to get to work with a coordinator who could help revitalize his career at this stage.