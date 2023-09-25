Steelers P Pressley Harvin III Has Historically Good Night Against Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III had a historically good performance in Sunday night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. And I mean that literally. He finished the game with six punts that averaged 53.8 yards per boot. Of Steelers punters with at least six punts in a game, only Bobby Walden in 1970 had a better average, edging him out at 54.0 in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But numbers are one thing. The actual tape is just as important. And just as fun to watch. Consistently, Harvin was booming the ball last night and Pittsburgh’s coverage unit did its job, leading to an excellent net average of over 46 yards.

Harvin’s first punt of the night travelled 57 yards. It had great hangtime and LB Mark Robinson limited a potential good return, though the Raiders’ return man seemed to dance too much. With the stop, this turned into a 54-yard net punt that started Las Vegas’ drive at its own 12-yard line.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter. With Pittsburgh up 23-7, Harvin launched this 63-yarder that the Raiders fielded inside their own 10. With a distance like that, there’s bound to be a return, but Pittsburgh was gap sound and Miles Killebrew made the stop, not allowing return man DeAndre Carter to break a tackle. It was a 13-yard return that still works out to a 50-yard net. An elite net number.

Finally, Harvin’s last punt was his best of the night. Needing a good one to help salt the game away, he uncorked a 56-yarder placed perfectly along the sideline to force the fair catch. Carter muffed the punt and, incredibly, somehow got back on the ball despite the big hop and four Steelers being in the area. Funny enough, I think the fumble forward actually hurt the net numbers here but still, this is what Pittsburgh needed. One play later, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw a game-ending pick to CB Levi Wallace.

Overall, Harvin’s punts and net on the night were:

1. 57-yard punt, 54-yard net

2. 59-yard punt, 47-yard net

3. 47-yard punt, 47-yard net

4. 63-yard punt, 50-yard net

5. 41-yard punt, 25-yard net

6. 56-yard punt, 49-yard net

There was only one punt that didn’t meet varsity standards, that 41-yarder off the side of his foot in the fourth quarter. But that aside, Harvin was excellent in this one and helped flip the field. It’s the second week he’s done that after an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns. For a Steelers’ offense that is still a work in progress and a team that is always – and I mean always – playing tight games, field position is huge. Punting can be a weapon. And Harvin is on top of his game.