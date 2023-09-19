Steelers Injury Roundup: Minkah Fitzpatrick Taken To Hospital For Evaluation After Chest Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned their first win of the season Monday night, beating the Cleveland Browns 26-22. But they racked up a long list of injuries in the process in what turned out to be a bloodbath between two AFC North rivals.

Speaking with reporters during his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin said FS Minkah Fitzpatrick was taken to the hospital for a chest injury. He had no further details about the extent of the injury. He also said WR Gunner Olszewski is in concussion protocol.

“Gunner is being evaluated for concussion. Minkah is being evaluated at the hospital with a chest injury,” Tomlin told the media. “Elandon Roberts. I think he was able to get back into the game, a stinger of some description. Bumps and some bruises associated with play.”

Fitzpatrick suffered the chest injury while making a touchdown-saving tackle of RB Jerome Ford in the second half, though the Browns would score two plays later. He did not return to the game and was taken to the locker room for an X-ray.

Pittsburgh had several players come in and out of the game, including LB Elandon Roberts, who oddly dropped to a knee and needed trainer’s attention after lining up for a punt. Roberts later returned and finished the game.

Olszewski was hit hard on his first half fumble, recovered by the Browns, and left the game. He will have to pass concussion protocol to play in Week Three.

Other players like QB Kenny Pickett (left shoulder) and DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (unknown) were briefly evaluated but did not miss much time if any. Pickett did not miss a snap but took a hard shot on his 71-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens.

Pittsburgh will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders next Sunday night.