Stat Pack: Five Numbers To Know Against The Texans

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the team’s upcoming game. They could relate to the opponent, the Steelers themselves, and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

9-20-37

In order, that’s the number of points the Houston Texans have scored each week this season. Clear and strong progression. To be fair, seven of their points in Week Three’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars came on a wonky kick return score by their fullback but still, this offense has steadily gotten better.

Can the Steelers slow them down? That’ll start with QB C.J. Stroud, who is playing really good ball lately, with some underrated targets in WR Nico Collins, rookie WR Tank Dell, and third-down ace veteran WR Robert Woods.

3.6

That’s the yards of separation Tank Dell has generated this season, tied for seventh best of any receiver in football. He’s coming off a huge game in the Texans’ win over the Jaguars, catching five passes for 145 yards and a score. The touchdown came from 68 yards out to salt the game away.

He’s a serious speedster and will be a test for the Steelers secondary, which doesn’t exactly have the NFL’s fastest cornerbacks.

23

The number of combined pressures between T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt is dominating here with 17 of them to Highsmith’s six but Highsmith has had tougher matchups on the left side than Watt has on the right. The Texans’ offensive line looks battered with C Juice Scruggs, OT Tytus Howard, OT/OG Josh Jones, and OT Laremy Tunsil all out. Pittsburgh needs to be able to take advantage and get to Stroud, who has been sacked 11 times this season but wasn’t taken down once in Week Three’s win.

9.4

That is George Pickens’ YAC per reception on the season. An incredibly stark contrast compared to a year ago when he averaged an ugly 2.4 and was really the league’s worst YAC threat. Part of that is the evolution of his game and more refined route running while his route tree has changed and he’s not just being used downfield, opening up his ability post-catch. A couple broken tackles and plays in space Sunday wouldn’t hurt my feelings.

4.3 vs 1.6

That was the Steelers’ yards per carry in 11 personnel versus their average in 12/13 personnel in Week Three against the Las Vegas Raiders. Far better when they could spread the field out and not bunch and condense things. Will Pittsburgh focus on running out of 11 personnel? Or will the Steelers try to go heavy again and impose their will? If it’s the latter, they need to be far more productive.