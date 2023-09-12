Schefter: WR Diontae Johnson To Miss ‘A Few Weeks’ With Hamstring Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to net their first win of the season Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. And they’ll be down at least two starters as they attempt to do so. After losing DT Cam Heyward to a groin injury, the team will also be without WR Diontae Johnson. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Johnson will miss “a few weeks” with a hamstring injury.

Steelers’ WR Diontae Johnson is expected to be sidelined “a few weeks” due to the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday vs. the 49ers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Johnson suffered the injury at the end of a 26-yard catch-and-run he had against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, his longest play of the day.

Johnson finished the day with three receptions for 48 yards as Pittsburgh’s offense struggled to move the ball on the ground and through the air. He was targeted six times before being injured early in the second half. He played in all 17 games last season and 16 the year before and has generally been available throughout his career.

Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III will likely see an uptick in snap count to help replace Johnson. WR Gunner Olszewski also figures to dress after being a Week One inactive. Robinson led the team in receiving yards Sunday, finishing with five receptions for 64 yards. Austin hauled in six passes for 37 yards. Starting WR George Pickens will likely see an increased target share. He was limited to underneath catches against the 49ers, ending the day with five grabs for 36 yards.

The Steelers play the Browns Monday night before they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week Three. That’s followed by games against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens before the team’s bye week.

In addition to Heyward and Johnson, the team is also dealing with injuries to TE Pat Freiermuth (chest), DL DeMarvin Leal (arm/triceps), OT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion protocol), OG James Daniels (foot/leg), and WR Miles Boykin (foot/leg). Mike Tomlin has a noon press conference today where he should provide an update on the team’s health.

UPDATE (11:15 AM): The PPG’s Gerry Dulac says Johnson will be evaluated later this week, though missing a few weeks is the most likely possibility.