Steelers’ Payton Wilson Shares The Advice From Bill Cowher That Stuck With Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers like their football connections, and a couple of their rookies have some good ones, such as third-round ILB Payton Wilson. The NC State product had developed a bit of a relationship with former Steelers Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher. Himself an NC State alum, Cowher, Wilson says, has been helpful as he pursues his NFL path.

“Yeah, he sent me a few texts. We text[ed] back and forth, just [him] congratulating me and I was just thanking him for all of his wisdom and kind words and encouragement over the last few years”, Wilson said of Cowher in an interview with Missi Matthews, via the team’s website. “I got to know him pretty well over the last few years with the NC State connection, and now the Pittsburgh Steelers connection”.

Though he went undrafted in 1979, Cowher had a successful career at NC State before playing six years in the NFL. The Pittsburgh-area native never got to play for the Steelers. However, he went on to serve as their head coach for 15 years. Indeed, he ended decades without a Lombardi Trophy in 2005 shortly before retiring. And you just know Payton Wilson is a player he would have loved to have the opportunity to coach. Perhaps that’s why he’s built that connection and shares advice with him.

“Just continue to stay focused and continue to be the hard worker that I am”, Wilson said was Cowher’s most impactful advice. “Every day just come in and be the same person. Don’t change no matter how well or how bad it goes. Just continue to work hard and keep your head down and try to be the best that you could be”.

A third-round draft pick, Wilson won both the Chuck Bednarik and Butkus Awards last season. Despite the fact that he’s otherwise a prototypical linebacker, he lasted until the third round. The only reason is because teams are concerned about his long-term durability. The Steelers hope he bucks the conventional thinking about his knee.

Of note is the fact that, like Payton Wilson, Bill Cowher also played linebacker. While he had a largely undistinguished career, including three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (with whom he later coached), he did have one notable moment. He once broke Jeff Fisher’s leg during a tackle playing against the Chicago Bears. Yes, that Jeff Fisher, who credits Cowher’s damaging tackle with propelling him into coaching.

Not every player is as lucky as Payton Wilson to have a voice in his ear like Bill Cowher. That’s not to say that Cowher is serving as his mentor or anything like that, but they have some camaraderie. That is only likely to deepen now that Wilson is playing for his former team. Perhaps fulfilling a dream that he never had the chance to live out himself, playing linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.