Kaboly: ‘Keep An Eye On’ UDFA Running Back Daijun Edwards

Though it’s just one day into a padless rookie minicamp practice, at least one rookie is catching attention. Shortly after Friday’s session wrapped up, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly sent out a positive tweet towards UDFA running back Daijun Edwards, remarking he “looks the part.”

I would keep an eye on Steelers rookie RB Daijun Edwards. Looks the part. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 10, 2024

It’s not much to go off of and running backs typically look competent in a padless practice where evaluation is tough, especially in run sessions. But it’s something worth stashing away to monitor the rest of the summer and into training camp.

Georgia’s leading rusher in 2023, our post-draft scouting report on him suggested sleeper potential. Though he’s short and long speed is an issue, his 4.71 40 evident on tape, he was a productive runner with vision, patience, and contact balance. Our report called him “annoyingly hard” to tackle with a knack for bouncing off would-be tacklers. His lateral agility was also a plus and he made defenders miss in short spaces.

In four years with the Bulldogs, he rushed for nearly 2,100 yards and 5.3 yards per carry and 24 total touchdowns. His senior season was his most productive, ending with 881 yards and 13 scores. Edwards’ top performance came in a win over Vanderbilt, rushing 20 times for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Edwards’ patience in vision, in a narrow and more limited sense, is similar to Le’Veon Bell. As we wrote about earlier this year, Edwards said Bell was one of his favorite backs to watch.

But Edwards is more than a runner. His pass protection was sturdy and tough with a fearlessness similar to Jaylen Warren. And he played plenty on special teams, including the coverage units, his first three seasons until 2023 when he become the team’s starting back and removed from his four-down duties.

Pittsburgh’s top three running backs won’t be bumped off the depth chart. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson are secure. The Steelers won’t keep four running backs but there’s a great opportunity for Edwards to stick on the team’s practice squad. Competition is currently light, battling Futures contract RB Aaron Shampklin. Veteran Jonathan Ward is in minicamp but not currently under contract. He’s a veteran exception on a tryout.

We’ll get eyes on Edwards when the team reports to training camp. When the pads come on, that’s when he can truly be evaluated.