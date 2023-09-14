Schefter: Browns To Debut New ‘White Out’ Jersey Monday Night Against Steelers

Riding high off a big 24-3 win to open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns are busting out a new look for their first national exposure of the 2023 season.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Brown are debuting their new white-out uniforms on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns previously announced the new alternate uniforms back in July.
Cleveland’s white-out look harkens back to the 1940s, which was a proud time in the franchise’s history, specifically the 1946 season when the franchise was formed. The Browns first wore the jersey in the 2021 season, but the white-out look now includes white pants, white socks and a white helmet. The outfit also includes an orange-and-brown stripe down the middle and will be the first time the Browns have worn a non-orange helmet in more than 70 years.
Along with wearing the white-out uniform on Monday Night Football, Cleveland announced that it will also wear the uniforms in Week Six against the San Francisco 49ers at home, and in Week 17 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football.