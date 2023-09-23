Schefter: Browns RB Nick Chubb Likely Only Suffered Torn MCL, Out 6-8 Months

Some pretty incredible news for Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. While he will miss the rest of the 2023 season, his knee injury suffered Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be far less serious than initially thought. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chubb is believed to have only torn his MCL, which will sideline him 6-8 months.

Browns’ RB Nick Chubb is believed to have suffered only a torn MCL, per sources. His pre-surgery, projected recovery time is 6-8 months, per sources.https://t.co/4Kg7RGCUkL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2023

Here’s more of what Schefter wrote.

“Sources said that while Chubb’s ACL was stretched on the play, doctors do not believe that ligament is torn. Surgery is likely to happen this week, and sources said the hope is that more damage is not found.”

It’s a remarkable prognosis for Chubb, who suffered an injury so gruesome-looking ESPN opted against showing it on replay. In clips that have surfaced online, Chubb’s knee was awkwardly bent as Steelers’ FS Minkah Fitzpatrick rolled into it. Chubb immediately grabbed his knee before being carted off.

Fitzpatrick was not penalized or fined for his hit.

It’s the second serious knee injury Chubb suffered. In college at Georgia, he suffered a devastating knee injury that saw him tore multiple ligaments. But he fully recovered and finished out a strong college career.

Chubb is one of the NFL’s best runners and a four-time Pro Bowler. A second round pick of the Browns in 2018, he’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in all but one of his seasons, his rookie year. In 2022, he posted a career-high 1,525 yards with 12 rushing scores. The key cog in the Browns’ offense, they’ll still have to look to play the rest of the year without him. In his place, the Browns will turn to RB Jerome Ford and veteran Kareem Hunt, brought back on a one-year deal following Chubb’s injury.

But it seems that Chubb will fully recover and be ready for the 2024 season. Given the appearances, it’s a best-case scenario.