Several More Steelers Fined In Week Two Win Over Browns

In addition to RB Jaylen Warren, several more Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined for their actions in Monday night’s win over the Cleveland Browns. And they’re not small numbers. Per the NFL, the fines are:

LB Kwon Alexander – Unnecessary Roughness ($43,709)

DL DeMarvin Leal – Unnecessary Roughness ($6,549)

LB Elandon Roberts – Unnecessary Roughness ($43,709)

S Damontae Kazee – Unnecessary Roughness ($11,806)

Warren, as we wrote earlier, was fined $48,556, also for unnecessary roughness.

Here is the league’s official fine log.

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick was not penalized nor fined for his hit on RB Nick Chubb, a collision that unfortunately ended Chubb’s year.

None of these players for flagged for their in-game infraction. Roberts’ came on this goal line stop on RB Jerome Ford for lowering his helmet.

*Note to self. Do not get hit by Elandon Roberts. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/FWWn4m6CC6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 21, 2023

Alexander’s came at the end of a tackle late in the first half, pulling down Ford as he was out of bounds. It’s a hefty fine for such a minor-looking infraction.

Kazee was fined for this tackle on Chubb late in the first quarter. The NFL has cracked down on offensive and defensive players who lower their head to make contact, a preseason point of emphasis that’s clearly carried over into Week One.

According to the NFL’s log, 29 of the 35 fines assessed in Week Two were for Unnecessary Roughness. Some of those may have come for a variety of reasons but it appears many of them were for player’s lowering their helmet.

For Leal, he was not penalized on the play. The only flag thrown on the play was a holding against the Browns, which Pittsburgh declined. This was a clear miss by the officials.

There is a LOT going on here, fam and it might result in Leal getting a fine. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/DoxzIuEWTb — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 19, 2023

All NFL fine amounts are set by the CBA and go up a predetermined percentage each year. All fines go to charity.

Five Steelers have been fined this year. In Week One, S Keanu Neal and LS Christian Kuntz were fined for their actions against the San Francisco 49ers.