Sacking Kenny Pickett Is Javon Hargrave’s Favorite Play Of His NFL Career

Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans might’ve loved hearing Javon Hargrave passed on becoming a Cleveland Brown just so he wouldn’t sully his reputation in the Black and Gold. But fans aren’t going to like this answer nearly as much.

Hargrave joined Cam Heyward and co-host Hayden Walsh to talk about his NFL journey, one that led him to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and now San Francisco. Toward the end of the discussion, Heyward asked Hargrave for his favorite NFL play. And with a smile and some good-natured ribbing, Hargrave gave his answer.

“The Kenny Pickett sack/fumble to end the game,” Hargrave told Heyward. “That was the greatest moment.”

A great moment for Hargrave and Eagles fans. Less so for Heyward, Pickett, and Steeler Nation. The moment came last year as the Eagles walked all over the Steelers in a 35-13 win. Down 28-10 in the fourth quarter, Hargrave chased Pickett down from behind and knocked the ball out, recovered by Philadelphia. That was the final nail in the Eagles’ big win and capped the Steelers’ miserable day. Take a look at the play.

Hargrave was dominant that day. He finished the afternoon with eight tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and that forced fumble. Pickett was sacked six times, didn’t throw a touchdown pass, and was held to under 200 yards despite nearly 40 attempts.

After the recovery, Hargrave made sure to let Mike Tomlin know what he let him walk in free agency.

“I’m going against my old team and I get a chance to sack the quarterback and get a fumble,” Hargrave said. “Then I’m seeing Coach T on the sideline, like, ‘nah, he threw it, he threw it.’ I just love that one. That was one of my best ones.”

Cameras caught Tomlin thinking, or hoping, that Pickett’s arm was going forward. But it was a clear fumble and clear recovery. The next play, QB Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 43-yard completion as he continued to torture the Steelers’ overmatched secondary. The following play, RB Miles Sanders ran it in from 11 yards out, salting the game away.

Hargrave’s comments were all made in good fun. To the victors, go the spoils. He ended his answer knowing he can’t talk too much smack ahead of Sunday’s tilt between his old team and his new team after signing a monster contract with the 49ers this offseason.

“I ain’t gonna talk too much junk because we play y’all this week,” he said to Heyward. “I ain’t got time for this to backfire.”

Hopefully, the Steelers block Hargrave and the 49ers’ front far better than they did against the Eagles a year ago. Or else it could become a repeat performance and long afternoon for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Watch the whole conversation below. It’s a fun vibe between Heyward and Hargrave.