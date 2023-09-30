Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Raiders

Breaking down the lone sack the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Three.

1. 1:14 1st, 3rd and 4. 11 personnel. Five block versus four-man rush.

Broke down this play already in the video I did on QB Kenny Pickett’s pocket presence earlier in the week. Pickett doesn’t like his first read and instead of working his progression or hitting his checkdown (an open RB Jaylen Warren on third and 4, which likely moves the sticks), he drifts to his right.

That moves him right into LDE Maxx Crosby. To be fair, Crosby uses a great ghost move to get past RT Chukwuma Okorafor after being locked up initially, and Okorafor shares some of the blame in that. But Pickett is also actively moving into the pressure, something he also did last year, and he’s not working his eyes through his reads.

This is the pocket when he begins to run to his right. And he’s not just sliding or shifting. He’s looking to scramble out to his right. It’s a problem he has to begin correcting. It is correctable — it’s common with young and mobile quarterbacks — but a habit he has to break.

Overall, the blame is going to be split between both of them.

The good news is this was the only sack allowed on the day after Pickett was sacked five times in the season opener against San Francisco and twice in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns. Playing with the lead and having a better running game helped here, obviously.

Blame: Half on Kenny Pickett, Half on Chukwuma Okorafor

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Mason Cole:1.5

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1

Receivers: 1

Coverage: 1

Jaylen Warren: 1

James Daniels: 0.5

Chukwuma Okorafor: 0.5

Kenny Pickett: 0.5