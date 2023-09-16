Report: Steelers Scouts In Attendance For Kansas State-Missouri Matchup

It’s never too early to hit the road from a scouting perspective when it comes to the NFL. Though the Pittsburgh Steelers have just one game under their belts in the 2023 season, members of the scouting staff are out on the road looking at some potential 2024 NFL Draft prospects in a Big 12-SEC matchup.

According to Kellis Robinett, a beat writer for the Kansas City Star, the Steelers have scouts at the Kansas State-Missouri game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

The following NFL teams have scouts in attendance for K-State at Missouri: Giants, Cardinals, Texans, Packers, 49ers, Vikings, Steelers. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 16, 2023

Kansas State, which is ranked No. 15 in the country under head coach Chris Kleiman, has one of the best offensive lines in the country, led by All-American guard Cooper Beebe. Beebe started his career at right tackle with the Wildcats before switching to left tackle as a sophomore. The last two seasons he’s held down the left guard position for the Wildcats and has put himself on the radar as a high-end NFL prospect. In 2021 and 2022, Cooper had a 94.0 pass-blocking grade, which led all offensive linemen in college football.

Beebe checks in at 6-foot-4, 322 pounds.

Another high-end prospect is left tackle KT Leveston. Leveston checks in at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and is a force for the Wildcats next to Beebe.

Along with the two key daft prospects in the trenches offensively, tight end Ben Sinnott is a prospect to watch for the Wildcats at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, while defensively the Wildcats have linebackers Daniel Green and Khalid Duke to watch inside and outside.

Missouri, which is unranked and a bottom feeder in the SEC, has a number of draft prospects to watch, though many of them are Day Three options. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and offensive tackle Javon Foster are the top guys to watch for the Tigers. Quarterback Jake Garcia, a former five-star recruit, is another under-the-radar name to watch ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft as well.