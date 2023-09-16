Report: Former Steelers Practice Squad CB Anthony Brown Visits 49ers

Just two days after being released from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, veteran cornerback Anthony Brown visited the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson out of Houston.

Brown was previously signed by the Steelers in early September onto the practice squad. He is coming off a torn Achilles injury as a member of the Dallas Cowboys last season and only lasted two weeks with the Steelers, who signed the veteran to give him a look on the practice squad as he makes his way back from the injury.

Prior to the injury in Week 13 of the 2022 season, Brown didn’t have an interception and graded out at a 55.0 overall from Pro Football Focus, allowing 44 receptions for 561 yards and five touchdowns while missing nine tackles to that point.

Now, he is visiting the San Francisco 49ers, a team he is quite familiar with due to his lengthy career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Through the 2022 season, Brown has played in 94 career games, starting 69 of them. In his career, Brown has 324 tackles, nine interceptions, 57 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one touchdown from 2016-22.

In that time, Brown played 4,841 career snaps for Dallas, including 3,154 as a boundary corner and 1,274 in the slot.

San Francisco just placed cornerback Stanley Womack III on season-ending Injured Reserve and signed practice squad cornerback Tre Swilling to the 53-man roster, creating a spot on the practice squad.