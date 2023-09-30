Ravens Place EDGE David Ojabo On Injured Reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have placed OLB David Ojabo on injured reserve, according to a tweet from the team. The team signed EDGE Kyle Van Noy, who they added to their practice squad earlier this week, to the 53-man roster.

We have placed OLB David Ojabo (ankle/knee) on Injured Reserve. We have signed Kyle Van Noy to the 53-man roster. We have also elevated RB Melvin Gordon III and WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 30, 2023

Ojabo is a second-year pro out of Michigan who missed most of the 2022 season due to a torn Achilles. He’s played in all three games this season, registering a sack in the Ravens season-opening win over the Houston Texans. He has the one sack, six tackles and a forced fumble this season. He played in two games last season, but due to his speedy recovery from his injury, he finished 12th in AP Comeback Player of the Year voting.

With the Steelers playing the Ravens in Week Five, they’ll see Van Noy, a rugged veteran over Ojabo. Van Noy has 33.5 sacks in his career over 128 career games with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. The former second-round pick out of BYU has had five sacks each of the past two seasons and should provide some juice off the edge.

The Ravens also feature Jadeveon Clowney, Odafe Oweh (although he’s also currently dealing with an injury), and Tavius Robinson as EDGE options. The Ravens and Steelers also play hard-fought, physical games, and despite Ojabo’s absence, it should be more of the same with the guys they do have available to play.