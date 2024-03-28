Depot After Dark: Fields Drills His Release, Kickoff Change Data, Clowney Signs

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 27.

Fields Reps Release

Russell Wilson isn’t the only Steelers quarterback working hard this offseason. Videographer Simeon Kelley shared a handful of clips on his Instagram story showing Justin Fields working on his release, including a handful of throws on what would be presumably RPOs or bubble screens.

This isn’t the first time this offseason that Fields has spent time on his release. Last year, he held the NFL’s longest snap-to-throw time in 2023, an average of 3.03 seconds. He was also sacked a league-high 55 times. Since entering the league in 2021, he is the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback.

Kickoff Info

Tuesday, the NFL officially adopted the XFL kickoff rules and formation that will drastically reshape the way the game is played. Jake Grossman offered a window into how things will shift by supplying 2023 XFL data of kickoff outcomes and compiling data from Joseph Armstrong.

Here is a look at kickoff outcomes from the 2023 XFL season: pic.twitter.com/slI6eDmAqe — Jake Grossman (@jakegrossman0) March 27, 2024

The vast majority of kickoffs were returned, nearly 88 percent. “Major” touchbacks, kicks that landed into the end zone, were next at just 4.3 percent. In the NFL, that’d create a touchback at the offense’s 30-yard line. Just over three percent of kicks fell short of the 20, which by NFL rule, would create a touchback and put the ball at the offense’s 40-yard line. Only one percent of touchbacks bounced into the end zone from the field of play, which would create a touchback that puts the offense at their 20.

Of course, it would be unrealistic to expect these numbers to be replicated at the NFL level. Kickers have stronger legs, and virtually every kickoff specialist can put the ball into the end zone. There will be strategy. Some teams will bank on stopping the returner before he reaches the 30, gaining yardage as opposed to the touchback. But special teams coaches believe 60 percent of kicks will still end in touchbacks. That would be an improvement over 2023, when roughly 80 percent of kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Clowney Signs With Carolina

DE Jadeveon Clowney is out of Baltimore. He’s signing a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, returning closer to home. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth $20 million overall with a max value of $24 million.

Panthers and OLB Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to terms on a 2-year, $20M deal with a max value of $24M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/5hOX0mZ837 — NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2024

Clowney had a resurgence season in 2023, tying a career-high with 9.5 sacks. He recorded five tackles and one sack in two games against the Steelers. The first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has 52.5 career sacks.