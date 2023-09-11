Rapoport: Cam Heyward To Miss ‘Multiple Weeks’ With Groin Injury, ‘Likely Headed To IR’

Some bad news following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, star DL Cam Heyward is expected to miss “multiple weeks” due to the groin injury he suffered yesterday.

Rapoport notes Heyward is likely headed to IR and may need surgery, too. If he lands on IR, Heyward will miss at least the next four games, knocking him out of action until after the bye week at the earliest.

#Steelers perennial Pro Bowl DL Cam Heyward is expected to miss multiple weeks because of a groin injury suffered Sunday, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s likely headed to IR and evaluating all options — including surgery. Decision coming soon. pic.twitter.com/cyCgM7y3XI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

Heyward suffered the injury in the first half and twice tried to return. But he was unable to remain in the game. He logged just 21 total snaps, finishing with no tackles. The injury occurred on a pass rush where he seemed to slip and lose his footing as he made contact with 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

Filling his shoes will be a tall task for a Steelers defensive line that struggled yesterday. DL Larry Ogunjobi, NT Keeanu Benton, DL DeMarvin Leal, and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk will be counted on to step up. The team could also promote run-stuffing NT Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad. DE Armon Watts, inactive last week, would also likely dress while Heyward is out.

Heyward had not missed a game since the 2020 season. He had not missed an extended period of time since his season-ending pectoral injury in 2016.

Pittsburgh faces the Cleveland Browns Monday night, a strong running attack with RB Nick Chubb rushing for over 100 yards as the Browns easily defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 Sunday. In Week Three, the Steelers will have their first road game, travelling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. In Week Four, they go to Houston to face the Texans while in Week Five, they play their second AFC North game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers have a Week Six bye before returning to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week Seven. While Heyward’s current timetable is unknown, it would be logical for Heyward to return after then. Mike Tomlin will hold a Tuesday press conference and offer an update on the team’s health.

This marks the second-straight season Pittsburgh has lost a key defender in Week One. Last year, OLB T.J. Watt suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle in the 2022 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, putting him out until Week 10.

Developing story.