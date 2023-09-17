Raiders Star WR Davante Adams Evaluated For Concussion, Status Uncertain For Week Three Against Steelers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are still focused on their Week Two opponent the Cleveland Browns, we’re taking a peek at next Sunday night in Week Three when the Steelers travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. It’s possible the Raiders go into that game without their top WR Davante Adams.

Adams is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit late in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was hit hard by S Taylor Rapp as QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw into triple-coverage.

Here’s a look at the play.

After the game, head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed Adams is in concussion protocol.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams is being evaluated for a concussion after their loss to the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

The Raiders were blown out on the road by the Buffalo Bills, avenging their Week One overtime loss to the New York Jets in a 38-10 win. Adams led the Raiders in receiving with six grabs for 84 yards and one touchdown, his first of the season. In Week One, he caught six passes for 66 yards on nine targets. It’s fair to wonder why Adams was still playing in a game long decided with just minutes remaining.

In last year’s matchup between both teams, the Steelers held Adams in check. He ended the game with just two receptions for 15 yards on nine targets as Pittsburgh used a George Pickens TD to come back and beat Las Vegas 13-10/

If Adams is unable to play, the Raiders will have to rely on WR Hunter Renfrow and others to step up. Las Vegas played this game without WR Jakobi Meyers due to a Week One concussion. It’s possible he returns for Week Three.

Adams and RB Josh Jacobs were the only two Raiders’ players Sunday to catch more than two passes. In fact, Adams and Renfrow were the only wide receivers to catch passes for the team.

Pittsburgh will play Las Vegas next Sunday night on NBC.