PFF Highlights One Free Agent, One Draft Prospect ‘To Know’ For Steelers Entering 2024

Though the NFL season is just three weeks old at this point, the roster construction process for future teams never stops.

While much of the focus from the coaching staff, the players and even the fans is currently on 2023 and improving throughout the season, GMs and other front-office executives are looking ahead to free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft to get a grasp on the situation.

You can expect Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl to be looking ahead from a roster construction standpoint also, and just in case they aren’t just yet, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger offered up a pair of names in the secondary for the Steelers “to know” moving forward.

That would be Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa and Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson as potential upgrades for the Steelers at a position that looks like it might be a need once again in 2024 with veteran Levi Wallace set to hit free agency and Patrick Peterson potentially only seeing one year of his two-year deal he signed in free agency.

Currently, Pittsburgh is projected to land the No. 16 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft based on Las Vegas odds. Additionally, the Steelers have the 21st-ranked cornerback group in the NFL, according to PFF.

That’s where the projection for upgrades comes in.

“Tampa is a big outside cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, which fits the mold in Pittsburgh, and is coming off an 81.6 coverage grade and an 87.7 run defense grade with eight pass breakups and a 46.5% allowed completion rate in 2022,” Spielberger writes regarding Tampa as a player to know for the Steelers in the draft process. “Through four games in 2023, Tampa has three pass breakups and an interception.”

Tampa earned second-team All-Big 12 accolades from Big 12 coaches coming out of the 2022 season. Last season, Tampa started all 12 games for the Cyclones, recording 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema, the lead draft analyst for PFF, wrote in August that Tampa is the ideal height/weight/length piece at cornerback in the class.