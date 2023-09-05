Pelissero: Former Steelers TE Zach Gentry Signing To Bengals’ Practice Squad

One week after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, tight end Zach Gentry is staying in the AFC North.

Gentry, a fifth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft, is signing with the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Former #Steelers TE Zach Gentry is staying in the AFC North and signing with the #Bengals practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2023

Gentry primarily served as a backup, in-line blocking tight end with the Steelers and was rarely used as a receiver. With Darnell Washington selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers ultimately decided they didn’t need to carry four tight ends on the roster and moved on from Gentry.

Last season Gentry registered 19 receptions for 132 yards on 23 total targets and 577 offensive snaps played with the Steelers, according to Pro Football Focus. During his time with the Steelers, Gentry played in 40 total regular-season games, registering just 39 receptions for 303 yards.

The Bengals have three tight ends on the 53-man roster in Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox and Irv Smith Jr., who was signed as a free agent this offseason following four seasons in Minnesota. The Bengals also have just one tight end on the practice squad in Tanner Hudson prior to reportedly adding Gentry. Cincinnati had 15 players on the practice squad before reportedly adding Gentry.