Pelissero: 49ers Say Nick Bosa Will Play, Team Has A Plan For Him (Update)

After putting pen to paper on a lucrative contract extension to make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, the notion was that San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa was going to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in some capacity.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Bosa looks good to go and that he will play in Pittsburgh this weekend, having a plan for him when it comes to his snaps on defense.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Nick Bosa "looks ready to go." No beer belly. Bosa will play Sunday vs. the #Steelers and they have a plan for him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2023

UPDATE (4:33 PM): Here are Shanahan’s full comments.

One figured that Pittsburgh would see Bosa to at least some degree on Sunday after getting a deal done and getting back in the building. However, the question was whether Bosa would be able to play a full snap count after missing the entire preseason and training camp while going through a contract holdout. Even for the best athletes, there tends to be a big difference between being in lifting and running shape and being in “football shape.” That usually leads to a ramp-up period where a player is put on a snap count as he gets eased into the action rather than going full speed from the jump.

This is often done to prevent injuries as players will go too fast too quickly as they hop on the proverbial moving train. Bosa, however, is one of those freakish players who can transcend the normal rules for players, much like Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt. He stayed in shape during his time away from the facility. Shanahan mentioned previously that he isn’t concerned about the hitting part of the game with Bosa, but rather his stamina of playing 10-play drives on defense and adjusting to up-tempo that keeps defenses on their toes.

Kyle Shanahan on Nick Bosa playing time vs Steelers: “How many snaps are in the game? I’m just joking. We’ve got to see when he gets here. I know Nick will come in shape. I know he’ll be good. It’d be great if he could get into something today. I don’t know when he is going to… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 6, 2023

The Steelers have been preparing all along to face Bosa, which was the right tactic to avoid getting caught off-guard hoping San Francisco’s best defensive player misses the game. Pittsburgh better also be prepared to see Bosa most of the snaps as well too, expecting him to be close to himself as the player who won Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Should Bosa be on a snap count in the contest, it would come as a pleasant surprise for Pittsburgh and the offensive linemen tasked with blocking him. Until then, it would be wise for the Steelers to continue with the same mindset they have had all week: preparing for a battle of best-on-best with Bosa coming at them for most of the game.

UPDATE (4:30 PM): Speaking to reporters for the first time since his new deal, Bosa said he’s confident he can handle his normal workload this weekend. But he hasn’t spoken with Shanahan about the team’s plan for him.