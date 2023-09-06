Mitch Trubisky Lands Inside Top 10 Backup QBs In Latest CBS Sports Rankings

It wasn’t always pretty as a starting quarterback in the career of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky has lost his job twice — once in Chicago, once in Pittsburgh — and now appears destined for a long career as a backup in the NFL.

That might seem like a bit of a knock on Trubisky. It’s not. Backup quarterbacks are some of the cushiest jobs in the NFL and there’s great stability there. Trubisky knows all about that stability and security after signing a two-year extension with the Steelers this offseason, keeping him in Pittsburgh long-term.

As a backup quarterback now, Trubisky’s worth goes up a bit compared to what he was as a starting quarterback. According to CBS Sports’ backup quarterback rankings compiled by Cody Benjamin Tuesday, Trubisky is a top-10 backup quarterback in the NFL.

Not bad!

Trubisky landed at No. 10 overall, behind names like Carolina’s Andy Dalton, Washington’s Jacoby Brissett, and New Orleans’ Jameis Winston.

“The ex-Bears starter is just a bit too off-the-mark in tight spots to maintain a full-time gig, but he’s a good athlete who can move a good supporting cast if given the chance, making him a rock-solid emergency plan behind Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh,” Benjamin writes regarding Trubisky’s ranking among NFL backup quarterbacks.

Landing at No. 10 is a very sound placement for Trubisky. Having a guy with 64 career games and 55 career starts under his belt at the backup quarterback position is a huge boost for the Steelers. It also helps that Trubisky has starting experience with the Steelers and is familiar and comfortable in the scheme under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Trubisky has a great relationship within the quarterbacks room with Kenny Pickett and No. 3 quarterback Mason Rudolph, which is great for the continuity and overall chemistry with the room of the most important position in football. The two backups in Trubisky and Rudolph have seen it all in the NFL to this point, so they’re able to lend a helping hand and some advice to Pickett as he continues to develop and try to become a top-flight quarterback.

Nice passing chart here from Mitch Trubisky coming off the bench. Good to see. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/qf1ud0EcCH — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 16, 2022

Even though he’s a backup again, this time seemingly for good in the NFL, Trubisky is a good security blanket to have for the Steelers at the position. He’s a good athlete, brings some added juice with his legs and still has a good arm overall. If Pickett were to go down with an injury that would cause him to miss time for an extended period, the Steelers have some comfort with Trubisky as the next man up.