Maxx Crosby’s Free Shot On Kenny Pickett Makes Roughing Call On Minkah Fitzpatrick Tougher To Stomach

One of the most significant plays in Sunday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders was one that didn’t count. Although the play in question did not affect who won, it drastically altered how the final moments played out—especially in juxtaposition to what had already transpired.

With 7:18 to play in a 23-7 game, it looked as though S Minkah Fitzpatrick had his first career sack, dropping Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo for a loss of six at the Steelers’ 24-yard line and setting up third and 16.

Instead, he was flagged for roughing the passer, the officials determining contact with Garoppolo’s head, even though the quarterback had turned into it the hit. The way the rules are written favor the officials making these calls, even when in doubt, and it’s on the defender whether the quarterback moves into illegal contact or not.

Which is what makes it all the more perplexing that the Raiders managed to hit Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in the face twice in the first half of the game without drawing a single flag. The more egregious of the two came second, late in the first quarter on third and 4 in a tie ballgame, 7-7.

The Steelers left Chukwuma Okorafor without help against Maxx Crosby on the money down. The Pro Bowl pass rusher easily won with a rip-and-dip move, and as Pickett sensed pressure to his left, he pivoted right into Crosby’s path.

While Crosby got the sack, it wasn’t until after he had punched Pickett in the face. He then proceeded to use the quarterback’s head and neck area to spin his body around to the other side before joining with multiple defenders for the sack.

In the officials’ defense, the live speed makes it difficult to see just how significant a shot Crosby actually delivered, the slow-motion replay clearly showing what should have been an infraction. While the Steelers were still able to build a sizable lead, it could have been even more comforting if properly awarded this roughing the passer penalty.

Pittsburgh would have then had the ball at the Raiders’ 39 with a new set of downs, and it was just beginning to move the ball successfully. This was the only meaningful possession in a six-drive sequence in which they punted or turned the ball over. They scored on the other five, with two touchdowns and three field goals.

Even a single field goal here could have made a significant difference in how the fourth quarter played out. What could have made an even bigger difference is if the officials called roughing the passer evenly—perhaps going the opposite way and not flagging Fitzpatrick.

Of course, this is all neither here nor there at this point. The Steelers won the game. But one has to wonder if the officials are going to do enough to protect Pickett the way they should any other quarterback. Especially considering the fact that he has already had two diagnosed concussions in his NFL career.