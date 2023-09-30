Maxx Crosby Fined For Unnecessary Roughness Against Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby was fined for an unnecessary roughness incident against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one that was flagged. Crosby was the only Raiders player who was fined in the game.

Crosby was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, a penalty which occurred with 10:30 left in the second quarter. After a QB sneak by Kenny Pickett for a first down, Crosby grabbed Steelers OL Chukwuma Okorafor by the ankle and yanked him off the pile.

The penalty gave the Steelers an extra 15 yards following their first down from the Pickett run. They would end the drive with a field goal. Crosby was not fined for this hit on his sack of Pickett, which was not flagged. It occurred with 1:40 left in the first quarter.

The Steelers also had LB Kwon Alexander and S Miles Killebrew fined on Sunday. All NFL fine amounts are set by the CBA and go up a predetermined percentage each year. All fines go to charity.

The fine is Crosby’s first of the 2023 season. Crosby was also fined against the Steelers in 2021 for reportedly spitting at guard Trai Turner, a play that got Turner ejected from the game.

Crosby finished with three tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits in the Raiders 23-18 loss.