Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 931 on this Thursday, I talk about how the Pittsburgh Steelers’ concerns on offense two games into the 2023 season need to start with the play of the offensive line.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 931)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3919324449

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n