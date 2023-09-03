Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For episode 913 on this Sunday, Dr. Melanie Friedlander talks about the ability of former and current Steelers Head Coaches Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin to inspire and motivate their players.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 913)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5107279471
6bc9mw6n