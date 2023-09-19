Jon’s Ten Takes – Steelers vs. Browns

Hey everybody! I’m filling in for Tom Mead this week, giving you my 10 takes following Pittsburgh’s 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. As Tom has mentioned in the past, these aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

1. Gunner Olszewski Swan Song?

WR/KR Gunner Olszewski was made active with WR Diontae Johnson missing the next several games as he recovers from a hamstring injury, slotted to play more on offense as well as contribute as Pittsburgh kick returner. However, Olszewski looked uninspiring in his limited action, fumbling the ball inside their own territory to give Cleveland the ball on a short field. He got hurt on the same play, being ruled out of the game with a concussion. He also messed up on Pittsburgh’s first kickoff return, stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line. Even if he’s healthy to go for next week, Pittsburgh should seriously consider finding a replacement slot receiver/kick returner who can bring more to the table.

2. Defense Brought More Splash

The Steelers defense may have given up yards and points against Cleveland, but it brought the splash back in a big way on Monday night. The defense accounted for two defensive touchdowns with OLB Alex Highsmith getting a pick six and OLB T.J. Watt recovering a fumble that he returned to the house. Throw in six sacks, nine tackles for loss, and three total fumble recoveries, and you have a splashy showing by the defensive unit as a whole as it accounted for more points than the offense did in this game.

3. Pickett Still Looks Shaky

QB Kenny Pickett looked better overall in this game compared to last weekend, but he still looked a little shaky against Cleveland. He struggled to get in a rhythm early yet again, missing open receivers as well as throwing an interception early in the game, putting Cleveland deep in Pittsburgh territory. Pickett can’t afford to continue to get off to slow starts if this team has playoff aspirations this season. The offense needs to get the ball rolling early, and that starts with Pickett getting into a groove and not having to take a half to figure it out.

4. Where’s The Running Game?

Speaking of getting off to a better start, the running game that was supposed to be the engine of Pittsburgh’s offense has looked like a non-factor yet again. Pittsburgh nearly exited the first quarter with minus-three yards rushing and did relatively nothing outside of a 21-yard run by RB Najee Harris. This offense needs to get going both in the running game and in the passing game, but the rushing attack needs more commitment at the beginning of games as well as overall more effectiveness.

5. Pressley Harvin III… MVP?

When you look back at the MVP of the game, many will point to T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and George Pickens as legit candidates. However, one name that deserves consideration is P Pressley Harvin III. Harvin punted seven times Monday night and had two touchbacks, but he pinned four of them inside the 20-yard line and a couple right up against the goal line. That field position was huge for the defense that was on the field a lot, being able to get after Cleveland’s offense with the Browns backed up in their own territory. Harvin has taken a lot of flak in the past, but he was exceptional tonight.

6. Long Live T.J. Watt

We knew that T.J. Watt was going to break the Steelers’ all-time sack record in short order after having a great game against San Francisco last week. He got the job done tonight against Cleveland. He tied the record held by OLB James Harrison last weekend, needing just one sack to own the record outright. He got it against rookie RT Dawand Jones, adding another chapter to his storied career. Factor in the fumble recovery touchdown that put Pittsburgh on top late in the game, and Watt is the king in Pittsburgh.

7. Levi Wallace Starting Job In Jeopardy?

CB Levi Wallace struggled against the Browns, losing coverage multiple times down the field against WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. Wallace looked slow at times out there, struggling to keep up with other receivers vertically down the field as well as maintain tight coverage and properly contest at the catch point. With rookie CB Joey Porter Jr.’s big pass breakup at the end of the game to seal the victory for Pittsburgh, murmurs will likely start for the young cornerback to take Wallace’s job sooner rather than later.

8. George Pickens Getting That YAC

Remember when WR George Pickens did poorly in the YAC department last season? Well, he helped himself in that case on Monday night, catching a pass over the middle of the field, getting up the field, and evading the defense after the catch for a 71-yard touchdown. We saw a similar play Week One of the preseason against Tampa Bay where Pickens got free from a tackler and took a slant up the field for a big run-after-catch touchdown. Pickens had a big day at the office Monday night (four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown), and that YAC is a great sight to see for Pittsburgh’s star playmaker at wideout.

9. The Run Defense Is A Mess

While the defense came up with numerous splash plays on Monday night, the Steelers need to shore up their run defense in the worst way. After getting gashed on the ground by San Francisco last weekend, Pittsburgh surrendered 198 yards on 35 rushing attempts to Cleveland. All-Pro RB Nick Chubb got hot to start the game, but unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury, causing RBs Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong to come in and take his place. Cleveland’s rushing attack didn’t miss a beat as Ford went for 106 yards on the ground, including a 69-yard rush. Pittsburgh has given up two 60-plus-yard runs in back-to-back weeks and needs to find a way to keep the dam from breaking against the run.

10. Elijah Riley Makes A Statement

Last season, DB Elijah Riley was a practice squad guy who got called up for a few games and played mainly on special teams while seeing a handful of defensive snaps. This season, Riley was the lead candidate for the starting nickel job throughout training camp and got some notable snaps Monday night with DB Desmond King II still inactive. Riley made the most of those snaps picking up a key sack at the end of the game to put Cleveland in a fourth-and-long situation. Riley was hot during the preseason and made a heck of a play to help seal the win Monday night. In the process, he made a statement that he still should factor in defensively even after King is fully up to speed on defense.