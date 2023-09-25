Injury Roundup: Steelers Have Bumps And Bruises Following Raiders Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned a hard-fought victory over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night, 23-18. Speaking to reporters after the vwin, Mike Tomlin had a brief injury roundup.

“Got some bumps and bruises associated with play,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com. “Levi Wallace went out of the game. Najee [Harris] went out of the game. Both guys were able to return. I’m sure we’ll have some other bumps and bruises to assess. I’ll give you guys an update on Tuesday.”

He said Wallace and Harris had bumps and bruises that caused each to miss a handful of snaps. Both players returned to the game.

Wallace had a tough start to the game but finished with a pair of picks. Harris rushed 19 times for 65 yards in the win.

Wallace and Harris’ injuries seem minor, and Tomlin did not mention any other player by name. He said he will have another update Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The only Steeler who did not dress Sunday night due to injury was WR Gunner Olszewski, who had been ruled out Friday with a concussion.

Pittsburgh will play the Houston Texans next Sunday at 1 PM/EST.