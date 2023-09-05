‘I Think The Votes Reflected That’: Mike Tomlin Sees Team’s Confidence In Kenny Pickett As Team Captain

The Steelers announced their 2023 team captains yesterday, naming QB Kenny Pickett, DL Cameron Heyward, OLB T.J. Watt, and S Miles Killebrew as the team’s representatives for the upcoming season. Pickett was the only offensive captain named from the group as Pittsburgh left off RB Najee Harris from that role after serving as a team captain last season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about Pittsburgh’s captaincy in his weekly press conference Tuesday, suggesting that the exclusion of any other offensive players from the role was not meant to be a slight against them, but rather commending the respect that Pickett has gained from his peers.

“I think the leadership can be reflected by our captain voting yesterday,” Tomlin told the media Tuesday on video from the Steelers’ YouTube Channel. “Proud of the group that this group selected yesterday. Kenny Pickett on offense, and I think him being the lone captain on offense is obviously no disrespect to the leadership of others, but probably more of a reflection of everyone’s feel of his growth and development. Not only as a player, but as a leader within this collective. I think the votes reflected that. They weren’t just one-sided. I think it was reflective of the team’s view of him and his growth and development.”

Pickett has been recognized by his teammates and coaches for having more of a commanding presence this offseason and during training camp, setting an example with his work ethic and holding everyone accountable to a high degree of success…including himself. WR Allen Robinson II mentioned Pickett’s command of the offense and the team in general as key points that have stuck out to him since arriving in Pittsburgh. WR Calvin Austin III mentioned during OTAs how Pickett’s work ethic and drive motivates him to be a better player, stating that if you aren’t bringing your best to the table like he is, he will let you know about it.

Center Mason Cole on Kenny Pickett being a leader & voted team captain: “We knew it all along. He’s been a leader since he got here. It’s cool to see him have that role.” #steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 4, 2023

Pickett has mentioned how seriously he takes having the leadership role in Pittsburgh as the team’s quarterback, understanding that it was a natural progression from his first season as a rookie starting out behind QB Mitch Trubisky to this season where he is the man running the show. While leaving Harris out of the captaincy may be taken as a slight against him, it more speaks to how much Pickett has garnered the respect and admiration of his teammates, having them all on-board for him to lead the ship as Pittsburgh looks to embark on a successful season.

If anything, Harris can look to fellow teammate S Minkah Fitzpatrick as an example of being a key leader on the team but not named a captain. If it weren’t for Watt and Heyward, Fitzpatrick would undoubtedly be a team captain for the Steelers, being the heart and soul of the secondary who leads by example and by mentoring the younger guys in the room. Still, Fitzpatrick’s role on the team isn’t lessened by not being a captain, nor is that of Harris, who will be the engine of Pittsburgh’s running game.

The Steelers are blessed to have multiple players worthy of captaincy in 2023 on their roster. They chose four great candidates, all guys that had a strong argument for the honor. That speaks to the culture that Pittsburgh is building with this roster as well as the maturation process of Pickett and Harris, two younger players in the league who have taken up prominent roles with the franchise early on. The team’s belief in Pickett should only inspire confidence in the fan base and those watching this team during preseason play, suggesting that his success in those exhibition contests may indeed translate to production when the wins and losses count.