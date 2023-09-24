How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Raiders

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, their predictions for the Week Three Sunday night matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Those Picking The Steelers

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (23-20)

Adam Rank/NFL Network: Steelers (23-21)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (20-14)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (19-17)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-21)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (27-20)

Those Picking The Raiders

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Raiders (23-15)

Chris Bumbaca/USA Today: Raiders (24-21)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Raiders (21-20)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Raiders (24-21)

TOTALS

Steelers Picked To Win: 9

Raiders Picked To Win: 4

Quick Notes

– The Raiders are 2.5-point favorites in this game.

– Pittsburgh hasn’t won on the road against the Raiders since 1995. Mike Tomlin is 0-3 on the road against them in his head coaching career.

– From a yards per carry standpoint, the Raiders have the league’s 31st-ranked rushing offense. The Steelers have the league’s 32nd-ranked rushing defense.

On the flipside, the Steelers have the league’s 27th-ranked rushing offense. The Raiders have the league’s 26th-ranked rushing defense.

– Las Vegas hasn’t been sacked this season. Pittsburgh’s defense has nine through two games.

– Only two Raiders’ wide receivers, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, have caught more than one pass this year.

– Pittsburgh has not recorded a first down in the first quarter this year.

– Raiders’ rookie DE and first round pick Tyree Wilson (illness) is expected to play. Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski has been ruled out with a concussion.