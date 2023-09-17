How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Browns

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too.

We’ll kick things off with their predictions for the Week Two Monday night game between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Those Picking The Steelers

John Breech/CBS Sports: Steelers (23-20)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (17-14)

Adam Rank/NFL.com: Steelers (23-20)

Eric Edholm/NFL.com: Steelers (20-19)

Kyle Brandt/NFL Network: Steelers

Jarrett Bell/USA Today: Steelers (19-17)

Those Picking The Browns

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Browns (23-17)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Browns (20-17)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Browns (23-20)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Browns (28-20)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Browns (23-14)

Jake Trotter/ESPN.com: Browns

Seth Walder/ESPN.com: Browns (23-13)

Totals

Steelers Picked To Win: 6

Browns Picked To Win: 7

Quick Notes

– The Browns enter as slight, 2.5-point favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

– Cleveland hasn’t won a regular-season game in Pittsburgh since 2003, a day in which Tim Couch and Tommy Maddox were the team’s starting quarterbacks. Pittsburgh hasn’t lost a true Monday night home game in its last 20 contests.

– The teams split their 2022 series, the Browns winning in primetime in Week Three before the Steelers got revenge and sacked QB Deshaun Watson seven times in a Week 18 victory.

– Cleveland hasn’t started a season 2-0 since 1993. Pittsburgh hasn’t lost Weeks One and Two at home since 1952.

– Pittsburgh is coming off a 30-7 home loss to San Francisco. Cleveland is riding high after a 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.