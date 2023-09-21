Heitritter: It’s Time To Take The Training Wheels Off Rookies Keeanu Benton And Joey Porter Jr.

Do you remember that first time when you or your child got on a bike with no training wheels and started pedaling, wondering if the bike would stay upright or if it would go tumbling down? There is always a bit of apprehension about taking away that safety net at first, but it’s necessary to do so to see if the rider is ready for the real thing.

That’s exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers need to do with rookie defenders Keeanu Benton and Joey Porter Jr.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said at the conclusion of the preseason that both Benton and Porter had gotten enough reps to contribute once the regular season got underway. However, Austin didn’t specify how much each rookie would play, and through two games, it appears that Pittsburgh still has the training wheels on Benton and Porter to some degree.

While the Steelers have a longstanding history of easing their defensive rookies into the starting lineup, based on what we’ve seen from Benton and Porter through two games, it’s time for Pittsburgh to take the training wheels off both defenders and give them expanded roles at their respective positions on defense.

Let’s look at Benton first. He graded out as Pittsburgh’s second-best player in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Pro Football Focus. The Wisconsin product had another strong showing against the Cleveland Browns, doing a great job getting into the backfield while taking on blocks for linebackers to get to the ball and make a play.

With DL Larry Ogunjobi firmly entrenched in one of the starting spots, Benton’s top competition for reps is DL Montravius Adams. According to Pro Football Reference, Adams has played 86 defensive snaps through Pittsburgh’s first two games compared to Benton’s 57 defensive snaps. According to charting done by Steelers Depot’s very own Alex Kozora, Adams has played 58 snaps through two games at left defensive tackle, right defensive tackle or in a two-down defensive lineman look. By comparison, Benton has only played 28 such snaps.

Benton has fared well as a base nose tackle, sharing duties with Adams in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense. However, Benton looks primed for a bigger role in sub-packages, bringing more as a pass rusher than Adams based on his college tape as well as the flashes he has provided thus far with the Steelers. Adams hasn’t been bad filling in for DL Cameron Heyward in sub-packages, but Benton brings a higher upside while showcasing that floor of being a strong run defender, having the ability to pair with Ogunjobi for a more potent pass rush from the interior.

In the case of Porter, the rookie cornerback hasn’t seen much of the field through his first two regular-season games. He only played seven defensive snaps in his first game against San Francisco, but he did see those snaps double to 14 against Cleveland last Monday night. In those limited snaps, Porter provided some encouraging play, nearly getting an interception while also coming up with the key pass breakup on fourth down to seal the Steelers’ victory late in the fourth quarter.

Austin mentioned after the San Francisco game that Porter’s limited role, strictly in dime packages, was a function of him being a rookie and having veterans in front of him. He made a similar statement today, saying that if Porter earns a larger role, the Steelers will be open to giving him more snaps and an expanded role on defense.

Well, that time is now. Porter has represented himself in his limited action while CBs Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace have been up and down to start the 2023 rseason. Wallace especially had a tough time against Cleveland, having WRs Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones expose him down the field as well as on breaking routes where he was slow to get out of his transitions and stay sticky in coverage.

Both Adams and Wallace are in the final years of their respective deals. They are replacement-level starters for whom Benton and Porter were drafted to take over as hopeful long-term starters. Based on what we’ve seen from both rookies and the respective play of the two veterans playing in front of them, it would be wise to start shifting more snaps to the rookies. Give them both a larger role on the defense and see how they respond with increased responsibility.

Pittsburgh doesn’t need to bench either Adams or Wallace immediately, but rather start that process of having the young blood gain more traction in the coming weeks, becoming fully integrated by the halfway point of the season. It’s a similar process that we’ve seen in the past with the likes of DL Stephon Tuitt and Javon Hargrave, OLB Bud Dupree, and other highly drafted rookies. However, there is no need to draw out the process longer than it needs to be. Therefore, Pittsburgh should start giving both Benton and Porter more snaps and opportunities on defense, beginning this week on Sunday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.