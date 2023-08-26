Teryl Austin: Joey Porter Jr. And Keeanu Benton Have ‘Gotten Enough Reps’ To Immediately Contribute

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class has gotten plenty of hype this preseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But the question remains: will those guys get a chance to play significant snaps, especially early in the season?

Speaking to reporters today, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was asked if rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. and rookie NT Keeanu Benton have gotten enough reps this summer.

DC Teryl Austin spoke to the media about preparing for Week 1, Nick Herbig, and more. pic.twitter.com/hFQJ2e5OkD — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 26, 2023

‘I don’t know if they’ve gotten enough reps, but they’ve gotten enough reps where they’re ready to play and contribute and we’ll see how it all plays out as the season goes on.” Austin noted via the team website. “There’s always more reps we would’ve liked to give them, but with both of them missing a game in the preseason they probably haven’t gotten what we’d like. But I think they’ve gotten enough to be out on the field and help us.“

Porter Jr. has been a playmaker through the preseason. He had a nice interception against the Buffalo Bills and got involved in a forced fumble on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons. With the Steelers having some snaps to fill at the corner spot, Porter Jr. will likely get game action sooner rather than later. He’s certainly looked the part of a starting corner so far, and although there are some aspects of his game that still need refining, his playmaking ability has clearly translated.

Mark Robinson & Joey Porter Jr. both in on the FF #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/0y2LrhChEG — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 25, 2023

For Benton, Thursday’s preseason game was extra important after he missed the Steelers’ Week Two preseason bout. He didn’t play a ton but had some solid reps and looked like he belonged out on the field. Benton was considered one of the more NFL-ready prospects that the Steelers selected in this year’s draft, and the expectation has always been for him to play at least somewhat right away.

Glad Keeanu Benton could get on the field for the finale. More of the same plus reps as a pass rusher. Knock the LG's hands away, soften the inside shoulder, get pressure up the A gap. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/PGgUIs1Mnp — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 25, 2023

Despite both guys missing a game this preseason, the Steelers have made a point for both of them to see the field as much as possible. While being starters or not for this defense remains a question mark, all signs from the Steelers coaching staff have pointed to wanting to use both of these guys in heavy roles this season.

Porter Jr. and Benton will be thrown into the fire in Week One against a San Francisco 49ers team that has one of the best weapons rooms in the NFL. Benton will try to slow down RB Christian McCaffery, while Porter Jr. could see some time matched up with WRs Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk on the outside. That’s one heck of a test for your first NFL game.