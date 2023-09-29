Film Room: Predicting Calvin Austin III’s Next Explosive Play

The topic of discussion around the Pittsburgh offense this offseason was how it was going to generate explosive plays. The resounding answer to that question was redshirt freshman WR Calvin Austin III. After missing his entire rookie year, including the preseason, he was full of question marks from the outside looking in but any time you can add 4.32 speed to an offense, there’s potential for a splash.

That splash was on full display in Week Three when he and Kenny Pickett connected for a 72-yard touchdown halfway through the first quarter for his first career touchdown.

Now, the burning question emerges: Can the Steelers’ Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada replicate that success with Austin?

I took a look at the film and wanted to see if I could find a possible answer: And I think I may have done just that.

In four of the Steelers’ six games (including preseason), Austin has consistently found space vertically from the slot. None of these plays were completed, but they’re tantalizing on tape.

For all of Canada’s lumps, credit to his trip bunch sets—they put pressure on defensive backs’ communication and route recognition. They must pass off receivers in a split second as they dart in different directions off the line.

Here, Austin is the point man of the bunch and runs a wheel route. His speed is all he needs to be able to stack vertically and is pointing for Pickett to throw it up to him, but the ball is already out underneath.

In Week One, the Steelers pulled it out again late in the game while the San Francisco defense was running Cover-2.

The result is Austin running free down the sidelines, but Pickett ended up on his back before being able to see it.

Last week in Las Vegas, the Steelers spiced up it a bit and tried to scheme it open. Austin is lined up as the No. 3 wide receiver in trips and they attempt to run a rub route with TE Pat Freiermuth trying to get in the way of the defensive back across from Austin. However, Freiermuth isn’t quite aggressive enough, missing the man completely, and doesn’t make him alter his direction in any way.

Pickett tries to force it to Austin anyway, but it’s an all-around great play by the Raiders defensive back, who is able to tip it away from Austin.

While none of these plays were successfully completed to Austin the recipe is there to hit. The eye in the sky doesn’t lie, and I’d have to assume the Steelers saw the previous reps and wanted to build on it going into Week Three, cleaning up what had turned out to just be an execution problem.

Austin only needs a step on a defender, and he’s gone.

Even if it’s just a slot fade, the opportunities are there. Here’s a rep against the Browns in Week Two. Again working out of the slot, Austin eats up the defensive back’s cushion with ease and then does a rocker step before carrying vertically to get the defender uneasy.

Again, Pickett doesn’t target him, but the signs are promising. These opportunities are on the verge of converting, they just need the right pieces to fall into place.

I’ll call my shot right here, right now—I’m pointing towards the NRG Stadium (or Acrisure Stadium) end zone, and I firmly believe that in the upcoming weeks, we’re going to see Pickett and Austin connect on one of those wheel routes for a huge play.

Keep your eyes on the horizon, it’s only a matter of time.