Film Room: CB Patrick Peterson Took His Medicine Against WR Brandon Aiyuk

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed CB Patrick Peterson this offseason, the expectation was that they were getting a battle-tested veteran cornerback that could provide stability and leadership in the secondary. The signing of Peterson happened shortly after Pittsburgh lost CB Cameron Sutton to the Detroit Lions in free agency, with the hope that Peterson could help make up for the loss of Sutton on defense.

The concern surrounding Peterson was the fact that he is now in the twilight of his NFL career, now age 33 and in his 13th NFL season. He’s no longer the dynamic athlete he was coming out of LSU back in 2011 or during the first half of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. But his play for the Vikings the last two seasons suggested that he could still perform as a capable starting cornerback for 2023 and potentially beyond.

The Film

Peterson’s debut in Pittsburgh didn’t get off to a good start as he allowed two touchdowns against San Francisco last Sunday, both to WR Brandon Aiyuk. According to Pro Football Reference, Peterson allowed three receptions on five targets (60%), for 43 yards and two TDs, finishing the game with a passer rating against of 127.5.

The first touchdown came on the opening drive of the game where Pittsburgh was backed up in its own red zone. Peterson has the deep third to the top of your screen in coverage, with Aiyuk approaching him at the top of his route. Aiyuk then cuts to the inside of the field in the end zone as Peterson slips on the grass, stumbling for just a second. That is all that Aiyuk needs to uncover and catch a wide-open touchdown pass from QB Brock Purdy.

Peterson’s second TD allowed to Aiyuk came on what NFL’s Next Gen Stats named the most improbable play of Week One. On this play, Peterson was in much better coverage on Aiyuk, staying step for step with him down the field in man coverage. However, Purdy makes a great pass to the pylon and Peterson is unable to fight across Aiyuk’s body with the ball perfectly placed to the sideline. Aiyuk catches the pass while getting both feet inbounds for the score.

Aiyuk got the better of Peterson another time as well on Peterson’s third reception allowed of the game. Watch as Peterson lines up directly on top of Aiyuk in San Francisco’s bunch set. Peterson does a good job getting hands on Aiyuk right as the ball is snapped and stays with him up the field. However, Peterson is worried about keeping his hands on Aiyuk’s hips, leaving Peterson in bad position to try and transition as Aiyuk cuts to the middle of the field. Aiyuk gets a few steps of separation, catches the pass, and steps out of Peterson’s diving tackle, picking up the first down before getting wrapped up by several Steelers.

It wasn’t all bad for Peterson Sunday as he did force two incompletions in the contest. The first one came on this play where he picks up WR Jauan Jennings as Jennings breaks inside. Peterson gets away with a quick hip hold as Jennings comes out of his break, stays in-phase with him across the middle, and then plays the ball perfectly through the receiver’s hands to force the incompletion.

The other incompletion Peterson forced came against TE 85 George Kittle after WR Deebo Samuel motioned across the formation. Peterson works inside to match up with Kittle, again doing a good job of playing the ball in front of the receiver. He steps in front of the pass to help force the incompletion on the low-thrown pass.

In terms of run defense, Peterson got in on a pair of tackles against San Francisco. His most notable play against the run came on RB Christian McCaffrey’s long touchdown run. We see Peterson come across the field in pursuit of McCaffrey as he reaches the second level of the defense. Peterson has a good angle on McCaffrey in pursuit, but the two-time Pro Bowler cuts back, having Peterson overrun him. After McCaffrey cuts back to the sideline, Peterson gets hung up on WR Ray-Ray McCloud ,who blocks him down the field. Peterson eventually gets off the block, but McCaffrey manages to leap into the end zone for the score.

Conclusion

It was not a pretty performance for Patrick Peterson against the 49ers. In a couple ways, it looked like Father Time was knocking on the door for the grizzled veteran, seeing him lose a step and relying on grabbing the opposing receiver on several occasions rather than trusting his athleticism like in previous seasons. Still, Peterson deserves some slack as the first touchdown he allowed came due to him slipping on the field while on the second one, he was in tight coverage all the way to the ground.

Peterson must play better for Pittsburgh’s secondary to match the hype it has received this preseason, but we shouldn’t expect Peterson’s primary coverage responsibility to score twice against him on a weekly basis, at least one would hope. Peterson should see a lot of WR Amari Cooper this coming week against the Browns, and he poses another notable test as Cooper is a refined route runner. Should Peterson struggle again in coverage against Cleveland, then there could be cause for concern.