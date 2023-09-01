Diontae Johnson Explains His Approach To Getting Consistently Open

Watching Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson run routes is like a magic act. He makes defensive backs disappear. One of the true elite route runners in the game today, the veteran has been increasingly recognized for his ability to create separation at multiple points of a route.

Purportedly unaware that there are advanced metrics today that track separation and how open receivers are on average—although it was pointed out to him in November—he explained to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review what goes into his ability to be open all the time.

“It’s about having a plan at the line”, he said, likely not so different from an edge defender having a pass-rush plan. “That’s where I feel like I really do a good job at. Having two releases: a go-to, and a backup release in case he don’t react to the first one”.

Second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been trying to learn from Johnson about how he gets open, but it seems he still has a thing or two to learn. The problem is not that he can’t get open—he very much can. According to former NFL WR Steve Smith Sr., the issue he has is doing too much—“Take a little sauce off it”, was his advice. But it’s not just about the release.

“Where I win at is at the top of the route. That’s where I win at, that separation”, Johnson is quoted as saying. “A lot of people are not as quick as me. So, I can kind of do something on the route to set him up and get him to move in a certain way that I want him to — and then, break out or whatever it is”.

In other words, he sets up multiple points of separation in his route, with a built-in plan to adjust as necessary. Win on the first move and maybe you don’t have to do anything more. You’re already open. You’ve got enough sauce already.

“I feel like it’s important to win at the top of the route and also when I start at the line, just having a plan”, he said. The tape shows it. Check out this film study from Tyler Wise in December that shows the veteran wide receiver getting open at any point in the route from the snap to the catch point.

Of course, getting open is just the first part of the job. You also need to get the ball, and then you need to catch it—then you need to hold on to it and advance in the direction of the opposing goal line. Johnson is still working on cleaning up some of these latter elements, admittedly.

But one thing you can count on him for is that he’s always going to be the open man. While George Pickens may have his ways of catching himself open, Johnson is the guy who lives in the soft spots of the defense.