Despite Missing Thursday’s Practice, DL Cam Heyward Says He’s Playing Sunday

Not that there was much doubt about it but Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward is good to go for Sunday’s opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Speaking to reporters, Heyward confirmed the stomach issue that held him out of yesterday’s practice won’t keep him out of the game.

Here’s what he said via the PPG’s Brian Batko.

Steelers DT Cam Heyward (stomach) said he’s playing Sunday vs. 49ers after showing up on the injury report as limited yesterday. No word from Larry Ogunjobi but the game status should come around 4. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 8, 2023

Heyward was limited Wednesday by what the team called rest before not practicing yesterday due to a stomach issue. The team did not disclose if it was an illness or an injury. Regardless, Heyward will suit up for the Steelers, a pillar of the team’s defense looking to remain an anchor of that unit. The fact that Heyward’s been doing media interviews throughout the week indicated he wasn’t in danger of missing the opener.

Should Heyward play in every game this season, he’ll reach 200 for his career, all with the Steelers. As noted in our Stats of the Weird column, if he gets there, he’ll be one of just six players to achieve that mark in franchise history, tying him with Mel Blount.

Heyward has not missed a game since 2020 and has been remarkably durable since a season-ending pec injury limited him to just seven games in 2016.

As Batko notes, fellow DL Larry Ogunjobi is the only other Steeler listed on yesterday’s injury report. He’s been limited all week with a foot injury that dates back to training camp. He seems likely to play this weekend, but the team will issue their final injury report with game statuses later today.

Pittsburgh and San Francisco kick off their seasons off Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.