Despite Chest Injury, Minkah Fitzpatrick Expects To Play Against Raiders

A chest injury and hospital trip aren’t keeping Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the lineup. In his first media appearance since Monday night’s win over the Cleveland Browns, a game he didn’t finish due to a chest injury, Fitzpatrick told reporters he’s playing in Sunday night’s Week Three game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Fitzpatrick says he has a chest bruise.

Minkah Fitzpatrick said he will play this week. He said he has a chest bruise. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 21, 2023

Officially, he did not practice yesterday, though it was an expected decision based on his injury and the team’s short week. He was one of eight Steelers not to work Wednesday. After making a touchdown-saving tackle on Browns RB Jerome Ford, Fitzpatrick went to the sidelines and was attended to by trainers. Soon after, he was ruled out of the game and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons and was later released.

Pittsburgh will release two more injury reports this week, one later today and a final one Friday. But to hear it from Fitzpatrick, he’ll be cleared and able to play. It tracks with what Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, noting team doctors “felt good” about Fitzpatrick’s status.

Our Dr. Melanie Friedlander also broke down the injury and concluded there was a solid chance Fitzpatrick could play against the Raiders.

If for any reason he can’t play, the Steelers’ starting safeties will be Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal. Elijah Riley could also rotate in as a dime defender. Through two games, Fitzpatrick has recorded t10 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. Arguably the best safety in football, he’s made three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.